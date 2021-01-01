“On January 16, at about 3 p.m., an unknown offender tried to attack an elderly woman, a 96-year-old local resident, in the stairwell of a house on the 4th line of the Vasilyevsky Island in St. Petersburg. A police family - 23-year-old Police Sergeant Maxim Tsvetkov, a policeman of a detached curfew company for the protection of the facilities of the Police Division of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, and his father Eduard Tsvetkov - a retired Police Colonel, who had served as deputy chief of the GA duty-unit, lived in the same house.

Hearing cries for help, the men ran out of the apartment and found a stranger leaning over an elderly woman and holding a knife. The stranger was immediately disarmed and the police was called. Maxim Tsvetkov restrained the assailant, and his father blocked the entrance door until the police arrived.

The detainee turned to be a 50-year-old citizen with no permanent residence who had been previously convicted for a murder. The investigators initiated a criminal case against him on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30, part 1 of Article 105 of the RF Criminal Code (“Attempted murder”). The injured woman, a veteran of the besieged Leningrad, was hospitalized in a grave condition.

Thanks to the prompt and competent actions of the Tsvetkov’s family, a human life was saved,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.