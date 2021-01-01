“The information posted on the Internet and messengers about the ban imposed on the servicing of MIA of Russia pensioners with diagnosed “coronavirus infection” in departmental medical organizations is not true. Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation General of the Police of the Russian Federation V.A. Kolokoltsev, did not take such a decision. The MIA pensioners are provided with medical care in accordance with the Rules approved by the Russian Government's decree of December 15, 2018 No. 1563. The patient mentioned in the publications was admitted to the departmental hospital on January 14, the day of applying for treatment, and is being treated there. Currently, according to the published information, a check is being carried out, which is taken under control by the leadership of the Russian MIA,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.
