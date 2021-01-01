Early in the morning, while patrolling the territory of the Stavropolsky District on the 2 km of the Togliatti-Dimitrovgrad road, officers of the Road Patrol Service of the Traffic Police territorial office noticed a “Lada Grant” car parked on the side of the road with a young man at the wheel.

The Road Patrol Service officer asked the driver to produce identification documents. The man immediately tried to escape in his car, but after a short chase, the police were able to stop the vehicle and apprehend the driver.

The Road Patrol Service officers informed the duty unit about the possible commission of a crime by the detainee.

Officers of the investigative and operational team arrived at the scene where the vehicle had been originally located. When inspecting the surrounding area, at a distance of about 40 meters from the road, on the ground under the snow they found and seized a package made of transparent polymer material with a crystalline light brown substance.

The seized substance was sent to the forensic unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti. The study showed that the package contained the drug mephedrone, weighing more than 480 grams, which was a large amount.

According to the operatives, a resident of the Tambov Region, acting as a courier-cache-filler, in a contactless way had carried out the purchase of a large batch of drugs, and then wanted to sell it to third parties through caches, but did finalize his illegal intent, because he was detained by the police.

Officials of the territorial traffic police collected against the man administrative material provided for by Article 19.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (disobeying the lawful order of a police officer). And, after a medical examination, which showed the presence of conabinoids - the material provided by Article 12.8 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (driving a vehicle by a driver in a state of intoxication).

The Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Stavropolsky District has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 3 of Article 30 and paragraph “d” of part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

At the request of the investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure against the suspect.