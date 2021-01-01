Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Eysky District completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted against a 60-year old visitor from the Moscow Region on the grounds of offenses under part 3 of Article 30, part 3 of Article 159 and part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud” and “Appropriation or embezzlement”.

According to the investigation, the defendant, being the deputy director of a local recreation center, for four years appropriated money received from customers for booking rooms for accommodation. The total damage amounted to about 2 million rubles.

It is also established that the offender, according to the loan agreement concluded between him and the recreation center, had transferred to the cash-office of the organization as a lender the non-owned by him funds received from customers, totaling 750,000 rubles, and subsequently attempted their return.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct was chosen for the defendant.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.