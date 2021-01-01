In the city of Obninsk, operatives of the Department for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaluga Region detained three citizens of one of the neighboring republics, suspected of attempted sale of drugs by placing the prohibited substance in caches.

According to the police, the defendants, acting as part of a group, performed the functions of the so-called “cache-fillers”. During the examination of the surrounding area, law enforcement officers found and seized in two caches bundles of heroin weighing 1.98 grams and 2 grams, which were prepared for sale to drug addicts.

Later, during a personal search of the detainees, the operatives seized from citizens of neighboring countries 30 similar bundles with heroin. The total weight of the seized substance will be established during the chemical study.

Investigation unit of the internal affairs territorial body have taken a decision on instituting a criminal case on crime features stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 “Preparation for crime and attempted crime” and part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal manufacture, sale or transfer of narcotics, psychotropic substances or their analogues, as well as the illegal sale or transfer of narcotic containing plants or psychotropic substances, or parts thereof, containing narcotics or psychotropic substances”.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect for the period of the investigation.

Currently there take place the necessary investigative actions and operational measures aimed at consolidating the evidence base and identifying other persons involved in the commission of the offense.