“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russian GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region detained two suspects in the smuggling of oil products worth more than a billion rubles.

It was preliminarily established that in 2019, the offenders developed a criminal scheme to export from our country a large batch of furnace oil. To do this, on behalf of a controlled firm - participant in foreign economic activities, they filed documents with the customs authorities, which contained knowingly inaccurate information about the exported goods.

A shipment of oil products worth more than a billion rubles Illegally moved through the customs border, was intended for sale in one of the Baltic countries. In accordance with the current classification, the exported goods belong to the list of strategically important resources.

Based on this fact the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 226.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. Two citizens, a 44-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, are suspected of committing the offence. Set of operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the participants of the incident,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.