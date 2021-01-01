“Officers of the Center for Countering Extremism of the Internal Affairs Administration for the North-Western Administrative District, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow and officers of the “K” Administration of the Russian MIA, with the participation of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Department in Moscow and the Moscow Region detained a suspect in the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

As a result of operational search activities in the apartment of a 62-year-old resident of the capital in the Magistralny Lane the police found and sent for investigation 15 items, constructively similar to firearms. In addition, 93 munitions of various calibers were seized.

According to the study, one of the presented specimens was a Mauser pistol of the 1896 model. It was factory made and refers to short-barrel rifled arms. The rest of the items found have been sent for a forensic ballistic examination.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Khoroshevsky District of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 222 of the Russian Criminal Code. The court chose in respect of the suspect a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.