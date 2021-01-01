“The Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Yekaterinburg completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against six members of an organized group accused of committing crimes under part 2 of Article 322.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, since August 2019, the offenders were organizing the illegal stay of foreign nationals in the Russian Federation. First, they were finding socially disadvantaged persons who, for a fee, were willing to provide their living space for fictitious registration of foreigners.

The alleged organizers of the group then, with the help of accomplices, found foreign nationals who needed to register as migrants at their place of stay. The cost of that service ranged from 1.5 to 3 thousand rubles. Having prepared the necessary documents, the defendants carried out their mass registration with multifunctional centers of public services. The preliminary investigation found that the offenders managed to create in this way the conditions for the illegal stay of more than 8 thousand foreign citizens in the city of Yekaterinburg.

As a result of operational and investigative measures, six participants in the illegal activities were detained by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Yekaterinburg.

Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the Prosecutor's Office has been sent to the Leninsky District Court of Yekaterinburg for consideration on the merits.

In addition, the owners of the dwellings, who participated in criminal transactions, have also been brought to criminal responsibility,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.