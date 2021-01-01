A local woman made a statement on committed robbery to the duty-unit of the police division (Kalinino District) of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar. The woman explained to law enforcement officers that she had woken up because of an attempt to strangle her committed by an unknown man who had entered her home. The offender, threatening the victim with a kitchen knife, took money in the amount of more than 750,000 rubles and a mobile phone.

As a result of operational search activities involving the use of technical means, criminal investigation officers established the state registration number of the taxi car, in which the attacker fled. The 38-year-old local resident, previously convicted of fraud, robbery, drug trafficking and theft, was detained by law enforcement officers on one of the streets of the regional center and taken to the police division for further investigation.

It was established that the man had previously worked for the victim as a gardener and entered the house through an open front door. The offender spent some of the stolen money to pay off his debt obligations.

Currently, the Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar have instituted a criminal case against the defendant on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Robbery”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to twelve years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the detained man.