Investigators of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Novgorod Region completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against two residents of St. Petersburg and the Stavropol Territory. They are charged with committing crimes under parts 1, 3 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and part 2 of Article 231 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The investigation found that the offenders had organized the cultivation of cannabis for the purpose of subsequent production and marketing of drugs. To this end, they used a private house in the village of Volnaya Gorka of the Batetsky District. In order to create the optimal climatic conditions required for the seedlings, the defendants equipped the premises with modern expensive equipment.

Illegal activities of drug dealers were suppressed by the Novgorod police in November 2019. As a result of the implemented operational measures and investigative actions, law enforcement officers seized more than 100 bushes and seedlings of forbidden plants, more than 10 kilograms of marijuana and cannabis parts, as well as equipment.

The investigation has gathered sufficient evidence on the crimes incriminated to the defendants. Currently, the criminal case has been sent to the Novgorodsky District Court for consideration on the merits.