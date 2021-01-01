Local residents contacted the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Kislovodsk, and reported three robbery attacks.

As a result of the search operations, it was established that four residents of Kislovodsk, aged between 22 and 24, were involved in the illegal acts. The citizens were detained and taken to the city police division.

During the interrogation it turned out that the young people had created an account in one of the social networks, with the help of which they got acquainted with the applicants. By correspondence, they found out the material level of the interlocutors, and then offered to see each under various pretexts.

The young people came to the meeting with bats. Using physical violence, the suspects took away from citizens their mobile phones, tablets, laptops, cash and bank cards. In addition, the intruders took valuable property from the applicants' cars.

The total damage to the victims exceeded 120 thousand rubles.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Kislovodsk initiated criminal cases on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 2 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, “Robbery” which were subsequently merged into one proceeding.

Currently, further investigative actions and operational-search measures are being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities of citizens.