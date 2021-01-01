“The Dzerzhinsky District Court in the city of St. Petersburg has chosen a measure of restraint in the form of remand in custody against the man who is accused of stealing historical property,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

As previously reported, during operational-search activities, a 23-year-old unemployed resident of the Vyborgsky District of the city, was detained by criminal investigation officers of the St. Petersburg GA. He is charged with committing several thefts from scientific institutions, during which rarities discovered during archaeological excavations were stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.