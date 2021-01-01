Today, officers of the NCB of Interpol of the Russian MIA and the FPS of Russia, at Moscow's Domodedovo airport named after M.V. Lomonosov, handed over Moldovan citizen Dmitry Yanakov, born in 1996, to law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Bulgaria, for his extradition.
The man was put on the international wanted list on the basis of a request of the Bulgarian side for the robbery of gold products committed in one of the pawnshops of the city of Burgas in 2019. In early 2020, he was detained at the Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport named after A.S. Pushkin and placed in custody.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.