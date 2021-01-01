Today, officers of the NCB of Interpol of the Russian MIA and the FPS of Russia, at Moscow's Domodedovo airport named after M.V. Lomonosov, handed over Moldovan citizen Dmitry Yanakov, born in 1996, to law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Bulgaria, for his extradition.

The man was put on the international wanted list on the basis of a request of the Bulgarian side for the robbery of gold products committed in one of the pawnshops of the city of Burgas in 2019. In early 2020, he was detained at the Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport named after A.S. Pushkin and placed in custody.