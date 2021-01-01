“Officers of the Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia, together with colleagues from the Eastern Administrative District of Moscow, have suppressed the manufacture of counterfeit car electric lamps. The company was located in one of the Moscow warehouses.

According to the investigation, the offenders bought foreign-made products, applied logos of well-known manufacturers, and then sold them in different regions of the Russian Federation.

The car lamps purchased by operatives during the control purchase were sent for examination. According to its results, the goods were found to be counterfeit.

The Investigative Unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Eastern Administrative District of the MIA General Administration for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 180 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The police, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, carried out searches at the places of residence of the suspects and in office and warehouse premises. More than 290 thousand units of counterfeit products, production equipment, packaging materials, labels and stickers with applied trademarks of foreign right-holders were discovered. In addition, funds, computer equipment and financial documents that had evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

Subsequently, as a result of operational search measures, the police found a printing house in the Moscow Region, where, allegedly, the offenders ordered fake packages. About 90,000 units of such packaging materials have been seized on the territory of the enterprise.

According to the preliminary data, the income from the unlawful activities exceeded 100 million rubles.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the persons involved in the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.