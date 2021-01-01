“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Control together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration for the Leninsky Urban District of the Moscow Region suppressed the production and marketing of narcotics.

According to preliminary data, the laboratory for the production of mephedrone was located in a rented house on the territory of the summer-cottage non-profit association in the Leninsky Urban District.

In the house, as well as in the garage on the ground floor, operatives seized laboratory equipment, electronic scales, trays, a container with powdered substance, canisters, presumably with precursors, construction mixers and chemical protection means. In addition, a plastic container was found outside near the garage, in which there were two packages with powder.

The investigation established that the seized substance was a narcotic drug - mephedrone weighting in total more than 750 grams.

As a result of operational and investigative measures with the participation of officers of a special unit of the Russian MIA, a native of the city of Omsk was detained who had been previously convicted of trafficking in pornographic materials.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Leninsky Urban District of the Moscow Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the man.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.