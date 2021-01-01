A resident of an apartment house contacted the duty-unit of a police division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar. The man explained that he had not found jewelry, a laptop and a camera in their places. The total material damage exceeded 520 thousand rubles.

The police officers who arrived at the address inspected the scene, interviewed possible eyewitnesses and examined the CCTV footage.

During the operative-search activities the Police established the identity and whereabouts of the suspects. Two residents of a neighboring republic, aged 32 and 25, were detained by law enforcement officers in one of the streets of the regional center and taken to the police division for further investigation.

It was established that the offenders had penetrated the complainant's home by pressing out a metal-plastic window. The suspects handed over some of the stolen property to a pawnshop and disposed of the proceeds at their own discretion.

Further investigation revealed that the men were involved in two other similar cases of illegal activity. According to investigators, the accomplices stole from apartments jewelry, an electric scooter, an electric guitar, three system blocks, two monitors and a single unit. The total damage to the victims exceeded 170 thousand rubles.

Currently, the Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar have instituted a criminal case against the suspects on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the men.