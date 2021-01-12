In accordance with the Federal Law of May 31, 2002, No. 62-Fz “On the Citizenship of the Russian Federation”, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tuva in the past year, accepted 52 foreign citizens and stateless persons to citizenship of the Russian Federation.

In a solemn atmosphere, 37 foreign citizens and stateless persons took the oath of a citizen of the Russian Federation, and vowed to comply with the Constitution and legislation of the Russian Federation, the rights and freedoms of the country's citizens, to perform the duties of a Russian citizen, to respect its culture, history and traditions.

Also, 14 foreign nationals were granted Russian citizenship, who were released from the oath of Citizen because they did not reach the age of eighteen yet.

Officers of the Migration Administration of the MIA for the Republic of Tyva congratulated those who had taken the oath with the acquisition of a new status, wished them become worthy and law-abiding citizens of Russia.

In turn, the new citizens thanked the leadership of the MIA regional office for their work with foreign citizens and their assistance.