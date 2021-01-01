“Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Vyksa, Nizhny Novgorod Region, detained a suspect in the theft of a puppy, which he snatched from the hands of a six-year-old boy.

It was preliminarily established that in October last year a young resident of the city of Vyksa was waiting for his aunt near a store with a Yorkshire terrier named Gucci in his arms. A man approached him and asked him to pet the dog, then suddenly snatched the puppy and ran away. The boy tried to catch up with the attacker, but failed. The child's mother, upon learning of the incident, made a statement to the territorial police division.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Vyksa, Nizhny Novgorod Region, initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operative-search activities the Police detained the suspect. He turned out to be a local resident, previously repeatedly convicted of property crimes. The applied to him preventive measure was an obligation to appear at the Police.

It turned out that after the theft of the dog the defendant left the animal to himself, all that time it was at his place of residence.

Currently, the pet has been handed over to the rightful owners. Citizens expressed their sincere gratitude to the police for the return of the four-legged friend,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.