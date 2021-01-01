“The Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ulyanovsk Region completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against 33 members of a criminal community accused of committing crimes under Articles 159.5, 174.1 and 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to available information, from 2013 to 2018, the offenders purchased expensive foreign cars and got OSAGO policies for them. In service stations, their acquaintances installed damaged parts on the purchased cars. And then in deserted places the accomplices staged traffic accidents.

Subsequently, the defendants provided to insurance companies and units of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate false information about the time and place of the traffic accident along with the photos, as well as fictitious expert opinions, which indicated an overestimated amount of damage. Based on those documents, subsequently, they received large insurance payments.

Investigators proved the involvement of the offenders in 89 episodes of unlawful activity. The total material damage caused to 13 insurance companies exceeded 35 million rubles.

More than a hundred searches were carried out, during which money, expensive phones, tablets, laptops and jewelry were found which were of evidentiary value for the criminal case. More than 20 premium class vehicles were seized. In addition, more than 350 examinations have been carried out as part of the investigation of the criminal case, including autotechnical, handwriting, phonoscopic, computer and evaluation examinations.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Leninsky District Court of the city of Ulyanovsk for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.