“Operatives from the Division for Combating Organized Crime of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region detained members of the group, who forced local residents to enter into transactions with residential premises.

According to preliminary data, the group of so-called black real estate agents in 2018 was organized by a resident of the city of Omsk, who had previously worked in a real estate agency. In addition to the leader, it included three other people.

The offenders bought shares of the living premises. At the same time, special attention was paid to housing burdened with communal debts or divided by heirs who had conflict relationship.

The accomplices then forced other owners to sell their shares at low prices or exchange for other housing - housing in a state of emergency or with a large number of owners, or offered to buy a share from them at a price much higher than the market price.

The defendants damaged the front doors of those who did not agree, changed the locks and spoiled the property. In addition, persons with previous convictions and antisocial lifestyles were settled in the premises, there were threats of violence and use of violence.

Having taken possession of houses and apartments, the accomplices made repairs in them using controlled construction teams. Then sold the premises through an interested real estate agency at a higher price to bona fide buyers.

Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 179 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. According to the investigation, 10 people suffered from the actions of the group members.

As a result of operational and search activities with the participation of Rosgvardia officers the crime suspects were detained.

With regard to the alleged leader of the group and his assistant, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of placement to custody and with regard to another member - recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. One more defendant is under house arrest.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish all possible facts of the detainee’s unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.