"On January 6, the police of the Central District of St. Petersburg received a report on a theft from the building of a scientific institute on the Dvortsovaya Embankment. Its employee said that an unknown person had damaged the padlock on the metal door of the basement, then opened the front door of one of the offices and stole from a metal box 26 items found during archaeological excavations. The approximate damage amounted to about 5 million rubles.

A criminal investigation into this fact was instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code (Theft).

A 23-year-old unemployed resident of the Vyborgsky District of the city, previously convicted of theft, was detained on Nevsky Avenue by criminal investigation officers of the St. Petersburg GA.

Later, the involvement of the attacker in the commission of similar crimes in the Vasileostrovsky and Petrogradsky districts of St. Petersburg was established. Thus, according to the police, he was involved in the theft of historical valuables stolen from the premises of two institutions - the institute on the Roentgen Street and the branch of the archive on the Birzhevaya Liniya of the Vasilyevsky Island. These thefts took place in late December 2020 - early January 2021.

During the search, the police seized from the suspect tools of the break-in, as well as some of the stolen items, including a fragment of imprint of the seal from a 12th century manuscript, previously stored in the archive on the Vasilyevsky Island, worth about 8 million rubles,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

The man was detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation. All episodes of his illegal activities, as well as possible accomplices, are being established.

In the near future, the police plan to return the found rarities to the rightful owners.