The police received a report from a representative of the tax inspectorate about possible fraud.

Officers of the Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Taganrog established the involvement of the head of a commercial firm in unlawful actions.

Law enforcement officers found out that the director of one of the construction companies entered into a fictitious contract with a team of a commercial company to perform construction work in one of the stores under construction. However, the repairs were carried out by a third party, whose participation was not part of the contract. In order to receive the payment, the defendant filed an application to the tax inspectorate for the reimbursement of value-added tax, having indicated inaccurate information.

Thus, the suspect tried to receive company profits totaling about four million rubles, but could not bring his criminal intent to the end.

The offender was prosecuted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30, part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. With respect to him a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.