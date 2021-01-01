Migration officers on an ongoing basis carry out checks to reveal facts of fictitious registration of foreign nationals at their place of stay in the Russian Federation. In the course of inspections in the past 24 hours alone, three such facts have been identified.

Thus, during the raid, officers of the migration unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Svetloyarsky District, together with the precinct police officer and members of the consolidated detachment of the Chapurnikovsky police post, identified a 38-year-old resident of one of the gardening associations of the Svetloyarsky District, who carried out fictitious registration of a resident of the Republic of Kazakhstan. However, the 52-year-old foreigner did not actually live at the place of her registration, having left for another place to live and work.

A similar violation was found in the Dubovsky District, where according to the documents provided, a 29-year-old citizen of Abkhazia allegedly lived in the apartment of a 57-year-old resident of a local village since July last year. In the same way, a resident of the Krasnoarmeysky District since February of the previous year registered with the migration register the stay in her apartment of a 53-year-old visitor from Tajikistan who had no intention to live at the place of registration.

All the suspects in the fictitious registration of foreign nationals confessed to what they had done. Currently, the issue of initiating criminal cases on the grounds of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – “Fictitious registration of a foreign national or stateless person at the place of residence in the Russian Federation” is being considered. The penalty provided by law for such an offense ranges from a fine of up to five hundred thousand rubles and up to imprisonment for a term of up to three years.

The foreigners will be deregistered with the migration register. Under current law, they will be required to leave the Russian Federation.