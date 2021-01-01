“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow suppressed the activities of a group engaged in the production and marketing of counterfeit alcohol products.

The clandestine enterprise was located in a warehouse in the west of the capital, where alcohol bottling lines were operating daily. Nine natives of neighboring countries were involved in the production process, one of whom was allegedly the organizer of the illegal business.

The offenders made alcohol beverages by mixing alcohol with water. The finished product was poured into a glass bottles, on which labels of well-known brands were pasted. Alcoholic beverages were sold in retail stores in Moscow and the Moscow Region.

As a result of the undertaken operational-search measures, police officers, with the power support by the Rosgvardia, detained the group members. More than 30,000 bottles of alcohol, more than 5,000 liters of ethanol and consumables were seized from the illegal trafficking. Products and equipment have been transferred to an authorized organization for safe custody.

According to the preliminary data, the value of the seized alcohol exceeds 8.5 million rubles.

The Investigation Unit of the IA Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow instituted criminal proceedings on the features of an offense stipulated by part 6 of Article 171.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the group members. The criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.