“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) together with operatives from the Mirninsky District with the participation of the Rosgvardia suppressed illegal production of petroleum products.

The head of a limited liability company, which was engaged in the trade of solid, liquid and gaseous fuel, came under suspicion. The organization did not have a license to operate high-risk facilities. Nevertheless, an oil processing plant was set up on the fuel-depot territory, where several residents of the district worked.

Safety requirements were not met at the workshop. Through high-temperature processing of oil and its fractions, diesel fuel and other petroleum products were produced in tanks with a total volume of 613 cubic meters. Subsequently, they were sold to other companies of the industry.

According to preliminary estimates the illegal income could exceed 72 million rubles.

Police also found that the offender had made an illegal connection to the gas pipeline, by installing special equipment on the fuel-depot territory. From June to December 2020, more than a million cubic meters of natural gas were stolen. The gas company suffered a damage exceeding five and a half million rubles.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mirninsky District instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 2 of Article 171 and part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During the searches, documents, electronic data carriers and other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.