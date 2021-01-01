To check the compliance of foreign citizens with the regime of stay in the territory of the Russian Federation, police precinct officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Klin inspected an apartment in a house located on the Mir street.

The Police found that the 36-year-old apartment owner registered 10 foreign nationals with the migration register, but did not provide them with temporary housing.

The inquirer of the Police Division instituted, a criminal case on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person in residential premises at the place of residence in the Russian Federation”.

With respect to the offender a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.