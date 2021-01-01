Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for city of Anapa completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated against a 47-year old resident of the Slavyansky District on the grounds of offenses under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

According to the investigation, the defendant persuaded the victim to enter into a contract granting her the ownership of 11 plots of land with a total area of more than 6,700 square meters, allegedly for their documental transfer from the category of agricultural lands to the category allowing the use of land for individual housing construction. However, the offender, who had not fulfilled her obligations to amend the legal documents in respect of the applicant's real estate, and stole the land plots with a total value of more than 5 million rubles and disposed of them at her discretion.

It was also established that the defendant had persuaded the two victims that she would acquire land plots in Anapa on their account, prepare and issue all the necessary documents related to the transfer of agricultural land into the category of land for personal farming and construction.

However, having received from both the claimants their money transfers totaling more than 3.5 million rubles, the offender stole them and stopped communicating. Thus, the woman fraudulently stole money and property of three victims totaling more than 8.5 million rubles.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.