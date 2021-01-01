The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory have completed the investigation of the criminal case instituted against the resident of the Primorsky Territory, who had organized a group specializing in the theft of other people's property through deception of citizens committed on a large and especially large scale.

It was established that the 26-year-old native of the city of Bolshoy Kamen, with the aim of personal enrichment, organized a stable group composed of three acquaintances.

The offenders created an internet site with photos and announcements about the delivery of vehicles to Vladivostok from auctions of Japan at temptingly low prices.

Buyers who wanted to buy a low-cost imported vehicle entered into fictitious supply contracts with the fraudsters and transferred money to the account of the fake company, believing that the latter would honestly fulfill the contractual obligations. However, the victims never received the goods, and ultimately went to the police.

For ensuring the secrecy, the defendant rented and equipped an office space for the firm, in which one of the group members supplied the accomplices with mobile phones with subscriber numbers registered to third parties and with forged documents. Proceeds from illegal activities were distributed among the group members.

Through their illegal actions, the residents of Primorsky Territory caused damage to the victims totaling about three million rubles.

The illegal activities of the organized group were suppressed by the police as a result of search and special technical activities.

The defendant is charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to ten years.

The investigation has been completed. The defendant’s involvement in the committed crimes has been proved. The criminal case has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.

The criminal cases against other accomplices were set aside for a separate proceeding.