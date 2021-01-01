The Ilyinsky District Court of the Perm Territory found the 33-year-old citizen guilty of committing 5 episodes of illegal logging on a particularly large scale as part of an organized group in the Ilyinsky District Forestry.

According to the investigation, between June and October 2019, the man, being an official (master of the forest), assisted an organized group in the illegal logging of forest plantations. In accordance with his criminal role of ensuring the secrecy of the illegal activities, using his official position, for material compensation informed the accomplices of the raids and activities planned by the police and the forestry, and aimed at detecting and suppressing crimes in the field of forest management. He also informed them of the movements of police officers and forestry staff.

Thus, 5 crimes were committed with the participation of the master of the forest. The volume of illegally harvested timber amounted to 198.36 cubic meters. As a result of the unlawful actions, the forest fund of the Russian Federation, represented by the Ilyinsky District forestry, suffered material damage totaling more than 2.9 thousand rubles.

The court sentenced the offender to a prison term of 2 years and 4 months in a general regime penal colony.

The criminal case against the remaining defendants is pending in court.