Officers of Police Division No. 24 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti revealed a fact of fictitious registration of foreigners at the place of stay.

The Police established that, in October of 2020, a local resident born in 1974 illegally registered 39 foreign citizens at the place of his residence in an apartment building on the Lenin Street in the Tsentralny District of Togliatti, not planning to provide them with living quarters in the future.

The man was warned by the police about responsibility in case of violation of the migration law, but still committed the offense. The suspect, previously convicted of theft, was not officially employed. During the interrogation, the detainee pleaded guilty in full to the crime and explained that he had provided the service for a monetary reward.

The Inquiry unit of Police Division No. 24 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti instituted a criminal case against the suspect on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person at the place of stay in the Russian Federation”. The sanctions of the incriminated article presume a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.