“Operatives of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department, together with colleagues from the Eastern Administrative District of Moscow, detained a burglary suspect.

A 57-year-old woman applied to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Bogorodsky District of Moscow. The victim reported that jewelry and money had disappeared from her apartment on Ivanteevskaya Street. The damage from the crime exceeded two million rubles.

A criminal investigation into this fact was instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

Operatives found out that some time ago in one of the cafes on Shabolovka Street the complainant met a man and continued communicating with him in social networks. One day the woman invited her new friend to her home. After drinking alcohol, the apartment landlady fell asleep, and after waking up, found the disappearance of money and jewelry.

As a result of the operational-search activities the police detained the suspect in Smolenskaya Square. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for him. Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the incident,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.