“Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) have blocked a channel supplying synthetic drugs to the region.

Earlier, as a result of operational search measures, the police found that an inter-regional drug courier with a large batch of synthetic drugs had arrived in the city of Yakutsk. For several days operatives watched him and detained him in a rented apartment.

The six caches he had equipped were found in a wooded area 25 kilometers away from the city of Yakutsk. Packages with white crystals were seized and sent for examination. The study confirmed that the seized substance were drugs of synthetic origin with a total weight of 2 kilograms 950 grams, which made about 3,000 single doses.

Currently, Investigation unit of the MIA for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) have instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of the crime under part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Currently, further operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.