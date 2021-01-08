Officers of the Drug Control Unit of the MIA Regional Administration received operational information that a 56-year-old unemployed man could be involved in the trafficking of plant-based drugs. During the search operations in the house of the citizen, the drug police found hemp bushes, bags with parts of this plant, as well as the finished drug placed in jars. The total weight of the seized marijuana was 2,413 grams.

The suspect in the commission of the crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 228 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal acquisition, storage, transportation, manufacture, processing of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues, as well as illegal acquisition, storage, transportation of plants containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, or their parts containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances”, has been detained. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.

According to the defendant in the criminal case, he stored the drug for personal consumption.