On January 7, at about 8 a.m. in the village of Tatkhal-Ongoy, on his way to the service, a policeman of commandant's unit for the protection of the objects of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Zalarinsky” (village of Novonukutsky), Eduard Gergenov noticed thick smoke coming from under the roof of a residential house. Having called the emergency services on the way to the site, the police Sergeant jumped over the fence and started banging on the windows to wake up the residents. An elderly woman came out of the smoke-filled house and told the police officer that her daughter and two granddaughters were in the room.

Since the victims could not get out of the building on their own because of the thick smoke and flames, the police officer made the decision on their urgent evacuation. Protecting his breathing organs with his hat, Eduard entered the house and took out first the 8-year-old girl out and then older girls. Emergency personnel who arrived on the scene of the incident extinguished the fire. No one was injured in it.

The residents of the house sincerely thanked Eduard Vladimirovich for the help provided at the emergency.