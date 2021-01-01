“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport for the North-Western Federal District near the Chernaya Rechka railway station in St. Petersburg detained a resident of the city of Volkhov, the Leningrad Region, who was suspected of attempted drug trafficking.

The Police found and seized from the suspect a bundle with two kilograms of crystalline substance of light blue color.

Later, during a search of the rented apartment of the offender, about 33 kilograms of various unidentified substances were found. According to the expert's opinion, all the seized substances were narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances: methylephedrone, amphetamine, methamphetamine, cocaine, mephedrone and hashish.

Inquiry Division of the MIA of Russia Linear Administration on Transport for St. Petersburg initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

It turned out that the suspect had previously been brought to administrative responsibility for drug use. Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure for him. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.