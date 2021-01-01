“Police officers, in cooperation with servicemen of the Rosgvardia, representatives of public formations, voluntary people's squads and employees of private security companies, took part in ensuring law and public safety during Christmas services throughout the Russian Federation.

Enhanced outfits served near Orthodox churches, temples and monasteries. The police carried out the pre-examination of the territories where the festive services were held. Traffic police officers ensured road safety.

There were no violations of public order due to the measures taken,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.