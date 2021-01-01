“Officers of the Administration for Drug Control, together with investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region and police officers of the Shelekhovsky District of the Irkutsk Region, as a result of a large-scale special operation, suppressed the activities of a group of drug traffickers.

According to preliminary data, the offenders during 2020 were engaged in illegal sale of heroin in several districts of the Angara area. The leader of the group purchased large batches of drugs, which her accomplices then sold to drug addicts.

The operatives identified seven members of the group, including the organizer - a 23-year-old local woman. They were detained with the power support of special units. Police conducted searches at the places of residence of the defendants in the city of Irkutsk, Shelekhovo and the village of Smolenshchina in the Irkutsk Region. About 100 grams of heroin, electronic scales, packaging material, several dozen cell phones and SIM cards, which had evidentiary value for the criminal case were found and seized.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region instituted criminal cases on the grounds of an offense under Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Six suspects were placed to custody. In respect of another defendant a preventive measure in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was selected,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.