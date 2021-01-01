“Officers of the GA for Investigation, together with the operatives of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Perm Territory, have suppressed illegal banking activities.

According to preliminary data, the clandestine business was organized by a married couple from Perm in early 2018. The group consisted of at least 10 people who served as cashiers-accountants, security guards-cash collectors and security officers. In the absence of relevant permits, the suspects carried out various banking operations on behalf of controlled firms and individual entrepreneurs. According to the investigation, the damage caused by the unlawful activities exceeded 9 million rubles.

The team members worked only with trusted clients, which was monitored by their own security service. However, despite the thorough conspiracy, the criminal scheme became known to the police. As a result of operational search measures and investigative actions, the suspects of the crime were detained with the power support of Rosgvardia officers.

At the places of their residence and work the police made 28 searches. The police seized accounting documents and draft records, electronic data carriers, and seals relevant to the investigation of the criminal case.

A criminal case has been instituted on the grounds of a crime under Article 172 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

A house arrest was selected as the preventive measure for three active members of the group. For another suspect - a ban on certain actions.

Currently, steps are being taken to identify and detain all those involved in the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.