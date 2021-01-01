“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow suppressed the activities of a group of individuals suspected of money theft committed remotely.

A 40-year-old local woman reported fraud to the police. The woman explained that she had received a call from a stranger who introduced himself as a bank security officer. He said that unauthorized attempts were made by unknown persons to withdraw money from her accounts and all her savings should be transferred to a reserve account. Wishing to protect her savings, the applicant sent more than 5 million rubles to the account specified by the interlocutor. Until the receipt of the money the scammers continuously contacted the woman, coordinated her actions, called a taxi for her.

As a result of the operational activities, criminal investigators of the capital identified and detained two suspects in the city of Omsk. SIM cards, mobile phones, computer equipment, electronic data carriers, relevant for the investigation of the criminal case, were seized at their places of residence. In addition, more than 100 bank cards issued to third parties were found.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tverskoy District of the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Currently the operatives implement measures aimed at establishing possible accomplices and all the episodes of the unlawful activity. The Police believe they may be involved in more than 10 similar crimes,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

It should be remembered that no one, including representatives of credit organizations, has the right to request from a citizen the confidential information specified on the bank card. In the case of a suspicious calls, it is recommended to stop the conversation, call the bank on the official number or contact the nearest branch of the bank in person.

If you or your loved ones have been subjected to unlawful actions, report that to the police immediately.