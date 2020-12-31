Perhaps, this story would not have become public if in mid-December the deputy head of the GA for Investigation of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Republic of Khakasia Dmitry Pozovsky and the Commissioner for the Rights of the Child in the Republic of Khakasia Irina Aul during their joint reception of citizens would not be addressed by a citizen of Chernogorsk.

The man said that in June 2019 in his family there was a terrible tragedy – as a result of a traffic accident his wife died and his 5-year-old daughter was seriously injured. One of the few witnesses to the terrible accident by coincidence was a psychologist of the group working with the personnel of the MIA of Russia Division for the Ust-Abakansky district Marina Gorchukova.

That Sunday, the police officer was returning from a walk. The terrible rumble made the woman freeze, the phone on which she was talking at that moment fell out of her hands. Looking around, Marina noticed a mangled car.

Only later she learned that in the car, which turned out to be a taxi, the passengers were mother and daughter. From the force of the collision the girl flew out of the salon and fell on the city flowerbed, hitting her head on the pavement kerb. Within seconds Marina was near her. The cell phone, which fell to the ground, treacherously refused to turn on – an ambulance was called by a passing-by man. On the ground there lay a little girl, from whose chest frightening wheezing burst, the lips of the little girl began turning blue, and the breathing stopped.

A few seconds of numbness passed, it was necessary to take herself in hand and provide first aid. Here Marina Gorchukova came in handy with the skills, which for several years she honed at the university at the psychological faculty. Marina, after feeling the girl, began giving her artificial respiration, after which the child, still remaining unconscious, started breathing again. Carefully raising the baby's head, Marina Vladimirovna prayed for the girl to stay alive, and for the ambulance to arrive as soon as possible.

With her small hand, the girl squeezed the savior's hand so tightly that the ambulance staff had to free it, finger by finger. Then Marina thought that in this little girl there lurked huge strength and love for life. After the baby was taken to the hospital, Marina, devastated, went home.

She soon learned that the girl's mother died in that accident, and the child continued fighting for life. For several days, the police officer called the hospital to find out about the baby's condition. She continued calling until the doctor said in a confident voice that Katyusha would live.

A few months later, an unknown man called Marina Gorchukova's phone. He introduced himself as Nikolay and said that in the summer she, had provided timely assistance and saved his daughter, five-year-old Katya. Soon Nikolay, together with his daughter and a huge bouquet of flowers, came to visit Marina, this was how the first acquaintance happened, which resulted in a firm friendship.

Over a cup of strong fragrant tea, the man thanked from the bottom of his heart for saving the most precious person in his life, and little Katya admitted that she considers Marina her guardian angel.

Marina Vladimirovna for a long time persuaded Nikolay not to make everything public. But the man sincerely wanted everyone to learn about Marina Gorchukova deed. And it didn't matter that a year and a half had passed since the accident.

The previous day Marina Gorchukova was awarded with letters of gratitude from Aleksey Eremin, the acting head of the GA for Investigation of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Republic of Khakasia, and Irina Aul, the Commissioner for the Rights of the Child in the Republic of Khakasia.

Marina Vladimirovna, accepting congratulations, has noted that she has not doubted even for a moment the correctness of her act and now, when everything is already in the past, at each meeting she is endlessly happy to look into the eyes of the rescued Katya.