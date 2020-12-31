Investigators of the investigative division No. 5 of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Krasnoyarskoye” returned to the man the money stolen from his account.

In early December, a man applied to the duty-unit of police division with a statement that an unknown person had stolen 455,000 rubles from his bank card.

The victim told the police that he had come to the bank to withdraw the money and found it missing. His mobile bank was not connected, but the mobile app was tied to the phone.

According to law enforcement officers, the money was withdrawn with the help of a bank card. A criminal investigation into the fact of theft of funds was opened on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Art. 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft”.

After carrying out a set of necessary measures, the police found that a 21-year-old acquaintance of the victim could have stolen the money. The young man was identified and detained. During the search, 414,000 rubles were seized from him, which were returned by investigators to the owner. As it turned out, the young man without a criminal record took advantage of the fact that the phone was in plain sight and scanned the card data, and then withdrew money from it.

Currently, the criminal investigation is on-going.