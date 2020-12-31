On December 18, 2020, the Russian Government issued Resolution No. 2167 “On the approval of the Regulation on State Control (Supervision) for the activities of specialized organizations involved in the state registration of vehicles and manufacturers of state vehicle registration plates” (hereinafter – “the Regulation”).

The Regulation establishes the procedure for organizing and exercising state control (supervision) over the activities of specialized organizations participating in the state registration of vehicles (hereinafter referred to as specialized organizations), and manufacturers of state registration plates of vehicles (hereinafter referred to as state control).

The subject of state control are:

- in relation to specialized organizations – fulfillment of the requirements for specialized organizations, as well as the requirements for their activities related to participation in the state registration of vehicles, established by the Federal Law “On State Registration of Vehicles in the Russian Federation and on Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation” (Hereinafter referred to as the Federal Law) and the Rules for the State Registration of Vehicles in the Registration Units of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, approved by the Resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation of December 21, 2019 No. 1764 “On State Registration of Vehicles in the Registration Units of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation”;

- for manufacturers of vehicle state registration plates – compliance with the requirements set by the Federal Law, the Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation of December 26, 2019 No. 2 1842 “On the order of manufacture of vehicle state registration plates” and the rules of registration, storage and issuance of state vehicle registration plates approved by the order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

State control is carried out by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and its territorial bodies through the organization and conducting of:

- Measures to prevent violations of mandatory requirements;

- Monitoring activities carried out without interaction with specialized organizations and manufacturers of vehicle state registration plates;

- unscheduled inspections of the activities of specialized organizations and manufacturers of vehicle state registration plates.

No routine checks are conducted at the organization and implementation of state control.