The purpose of the action is to congratulate on the New Year and Christmas, and in the course of informal communication in addition to traditional gifts to children, teenagers and their parents to convey information of a legal nature: about the basics of law-abiding behavior and responsibility for illegal actions, about the rules of personal, public safety and when being in public places and on the street.

This year, as part of the action, officers of the Juvenile Division, members of the Public Council of the MIA of Russia Inter municipal Division “Balashovsky”, Saratov Region, and the Police Father Frost visited families who are on preventive registration with the police and families in a difficult life situation. All meetings were held strictly within the framework of the current instructions of Rospotrebnadzor and the based on them recommendations of the regional executive authority.

The guests congratulated the children and their parents on the coming New Year and Christmas, and presented sweet gifts from the Community Council and employees of the inter-municipal division. Individual preventive talks were held with members of each family about the prevention of illegal acts and the responsibility for their commission. For every family member, both children and their parents, there were kind words of support. Police and social activists promised families to continue providing them legal assistance in dealing with problematic issues.

At the end of the meetings, the parents thanked the police and social activists for the attention and joy brought to their children. The kids also received bright and interesting notebooks with tasks on police topics, prepared by the Russian MIA.