On his day off, when travelling with his family from the village of Solontsy to the village of Bogorodskoye, the law enforcement officer noticed in front of him a car that began going under the ice. The assistant to the duty officer of the regime group of the detention facility for suspects and defendants of the district police division, police sergeant-major Maxim Khatkhil saw that there was a man in the water near the car.

After assessing the situation, the police officer decided to return to the village for a boat. The ice on the river was too thin and there was no way to move on it without a watercraft. At that moment, local residents who were on the bank hurried to help Maxim Hatkhil. Having delivered the craft to the water reservoir, they saw that there were already two people in the water. Later it turned out that the wife of the drowning driver decided to save her husband on her own, but also fell through thin ice.

Breaking the ice with a crowbar and moving in a boat, the police sergeant-major together with local residents Aleksandr Vyushkov and Sergey Byldin reached the drowning people, pulled them out of the water, put them in the boat and brought to the bank. At the moment their life and health are out of danger.

Thanks to resolute actions and dedication of Maxim Hatkhil, as well as caring residents of the village of Solontsy, the Ulchsky District, the couple was saved.