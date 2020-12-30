On November 6, at 12:15 at No 32 on 1st Iskitimskaya Street an unknown person sprayed gas in the face of a 49-year-old postwoman a snatched away the bag containing money. The total damage from the crime amounted to 130 thousand rubles. An investigative team immediately went to the crime scene. Based on the available descriptions, the police made an orientation regarding the suspect.

On December 24, during the operational and investigative activities, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the City of Novosibirsk, together with colleagues from Police Division No. 9 “Pervomaisky” of the MIA of Russia Administration for the City of Novosibirsk, detained the suspect of the attack on the postwoman. He turned to be a 27-year-old resident of the Novosibirsky District of the Novosibirsk Region. Previously, the young man was repeatedly prosecuted for crimes.

Operatives established, that the suspect knew the victim and knew the route of her movement. He tracked down the postwoman during the day and, waiting for the right moment, and made an attack.

The Investigator of Police Division No 9 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novosibirsk initiated a criminal case on the grounds of corpus delicti stipulated by part 2 of Art. 161 of the Russian Criminal Code. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.