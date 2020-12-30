A resident of the capital of the Territory made a statement to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Krasnoyarskoye”. He said that his car worth 1 million rubles was stolen from a parking lot located on Vodopyanov Street in the micro-district of Severny.

An investigative and operational team went to the address, and interviewed the victim and possible eyewitnesses of the incident, inspected the crime scene and examined the surrounding yards and streets.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”.

In the course of further investigation, criminal investigation officers established that the vehicle had been taken to Moscow. The operatives went on a business trip, seized the car and took it to Krasnoyarsk for auto-technical examination. Specialists quickly restored the original VIN number, by which the police determined that it was the stolen foreign-made car.

The keys to the car were handed over to the victim's legal representative. On behalf of the owner of the vehicle, the citizen thanked the police officers and admitted that for his client the news about the return of the car was a real New Year's gift.

Currently, the police are conducting a set of operational-search measures aimed at solving this crime.