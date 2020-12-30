The day before, a man applied to the MIA of Russia Division for Sayanogorsk, and said that his 82-year-old neighbor had lost a bag with documents and money in the amount of more than 400,000 rubles.

Criminal investigation officers of the city police found that the old woman lived in the village of Ai-Dai, and on New Year's Eve went to the city for shopping. The old woman returned home by a minibus, where she forgot her bag when going out.

In the shortest possible time, the city police officers identified the vehicle in which the old woman was riding, and within seconds the driver of the vehicle handed to the police the forgotten by the pensioner accessory along with all its contents.

The man explained to the guards of law and order that he had found someone's bag in the bus and was waiting for the end of the shift to pass the find to the duty-unit of the MIA Division.

The police returned the lost items to the pensioner and held a preventive conversation with the old woman. Guards of law and order recommended the old woman to be more attentive in future and not to carry large sums of money with her.

The pensioner herself thanked all those who participated in the search, and noted that she regarded the successful outcome as a real New Year's miracle.