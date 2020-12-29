“The GA for investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Chelyabinsk Region have completed a preliminary investigation of the criminal case under part 4 of Article 159 and part 2 of Article 201 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation against the developer-Company CEO.

According to the investigation, two officials of the construction company, who were actually the heads of developer-companies, organized engineering and research work and conclusion of contracts. In order to attract citizens to participation in the shared construction of four apartment buildings in the Kurchatovsky District of Chelyabinsk, a wide advertising campaign was carried out.

At least 600 million rubles received from more than 400 shareholders and other investors, were withdrawn through the organizations under their control, by issuing fictitious contracts for the construction of residential buildings, which were not actually implemented.

The illegal actions were suppressed by officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the regional GA.

One of the defendants has been detained and is on a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. His accomplice fled from the investigative bodies and was put on the international wanted list. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for him in absentia.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Court for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.