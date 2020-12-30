“Officers of the MIA of Russian Division for the Kemerovsky District during a raid revealed a place of illegal logging executed on a particularly large scale. The criminal business was organized six kilometers away from the village of Arsentievka, where law enforcement officers found some of the felled coniferous trees.

In the settlement itself, the police found the alleged organizer of the illegal activities – a 25-year-old local businessman. Dozens of illegally cut-down trees, prepared for sale on New Year's eve, were found near his house.

As a result of the activities, 286 firs were seized. The damage caused to the Forest Fund amounted to about 650,000 rubles.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kemerovsky District has instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

A measure of procedural coercion in the form of obligation to appear was chosen in respect of the suspect,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.