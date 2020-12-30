“Officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division ‘Ust-Ilimsky’ of the Irkutsk Region helped to get out of the forest five citizens, whose car had broken down on the way.

In the evening, when the air temperature outside dropped to minus 40 degrees, the unified duty dispatch service of Ust-Ilimsk received a message that a car had broken down a few kilometers away from the city. The complainant said that there were four other people in the cabin, beside her. They could not repair the vehicle on their own and could not get out of the forest.

Without losing a minute, Police Major Aleksandr Polischuk and Police Senior Lieutenant Eduard Novruzov headed for the site. The situation was aggravated by extremely unfavorable meteorological and road conditions. The arriving police officers found the young people in the forest. The tourists managed to make a fire with improvised means, but the girls were already beginning to show the first signs of frostbite. The police officers put them in their car, gave them hot tea and took them to the city,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

Citizens expressed sincere words of gratitude to Aleksandr Polischuk and Eduard Novruzov, noting that only thanks to their timely help they managed to avoid tragic consequences.